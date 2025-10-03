Doan’s Bakery Bundt Cakes Recalled For Wheat and Milk

by

Doan’s Bakery bundt cakes in two flavors are being recalled for wheat and milk, two of the nine major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Doan’s Bakery 9of Woodland Hills, California.

These Doan’s Bakery bundt cakes were distributed nationwide through mail order via Gold Belly from June 1, 2025 through September 24, 2025. The cakes are White Chocolate Coconut Bundt Cake that weighs 3 pounds 12 ounces. This cake contains wheat, soy, milk, and eggs. Also recalled is Carrot Bundt Cake that weighs 4 pounds. This cake contains wheat, soy, milk, eggs, and tree nuts. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered during a routine facility inspection on September 24, 2025. Doan’s Bakery took immediate action and updated labeling is in place on all affected products.

If you bought either of these cakes and you cannot eat the respective allergens listed, do not eat them. You can throw the cakes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can contact Gold Belly customer support for assistance.