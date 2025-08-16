Drinkmate 1 Liter Carbonation Bottles Recalled For Explosions

by

Drinkmate 1 Liter Carbonation Bottles are being recalled because they can explode during use. This can cause serious impact, laceration, and hearing damage. The company has received eight reports of the bottle exploding in use, with four reports of lacerations, impact injuries, and hearing damage. The recalling firm is IDrink Products Inc. doing business as Drinkmate, Inc., of Saline, Michigan, the importer. The bottles were manufactured in China.

The recalled product is Drinkmate 1 Liter Carbonation Bottles. About 106,200 of these bottles were sold in the United States, and about 5,000 were sold in Canada. They were sold at the websites of these companies: iDrinkproducts, Walmart, Amazon, Target, and HomeDepot.com from April 2023 through October 2024 for about $20.00 individually or $130 as a part of some Drinkmate OmniFizz starter kits.

The bottles have a clear polyethylene terephthalate (PET) body. The caps and bases are red, white, white, and black plastic. The bottles have expiration dates between 1/2026 and 10/2026. Those dates are printed on the side of the bottle. Only bottles with those expiration dates are included in the recall.

If you purchased these bottles, stop using them immediately. Contact Drinkmate for a free replacement bottle. Consumers need to fill out a replacement form, upload a photo of the bottle permanently marked with the word “Recall,” and properly disposed of. Consumers will receive a code to order a free bottle through Drinkmate’s website, shipping included.