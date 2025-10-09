Durra Ground Cinnamon Recalled For Elevated Lead Levels

by

Durra Ground Cinnamon is being recalled for elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recslling company is Eureka Inc. of Pomona, California.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, lower IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled product was distributed by Eureka Inc. and sold at grocery stores in California and Michigan from August 24, 2024 to October 6, 2025. The cinnamon is packaged in a 100 gram plastic container with a green lid and a green banner. The UPC number for this product is 6251136 034139. The lot code that is stamped on the product label is Batch No. 06:B:02. The best by date is May 2026.

The recall was triggered when the FDA collected product samples and found elevated levels of lead. The investigation is ongoing.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking and baking. You can throw the cinnamon away in a secure garbage can after first wrapping it or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.