Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons Recalled For Undeclared Walnuts

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Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons are being recalled because they may contain walnuts, or tree nuts, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is French Broad Chocolates PBC of Asheville, North Carolina.

This recalled item was sold between April 14 and April 20, 2026. It was sold in French Broad Chocolates retail stores located in Asheville, North Carolina. It was also sold online in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut,, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and West Virginia, and also in Washington D.C.

The recalled product is Bette’s Bake Sale Bonbons that is packaged in 6 piece, 12 piece, and 24 piece paper boxes with a picture of the product on the front. The batch numbers are 260414 and 260417. The 6 piece box weighs 2.5 ounces and has the lot number/best by date codes Batch 260414 and June 29, 2026, and Batch 260417 and June 30, 2026.

The 12 piece box weighs 5 ounces. It has the lot number/best by date codes Batch 260414 and June 22, 2026, and Batch 260417 and June 30, 2026. The 24 piece box weighs 10 ounces and has the lot number/best by date codes Batch 260414 and June 29, 2026, and Batch 260417 and June 30, 2026.

On April 20, 2026, the firm was notified by a French Broad Chocolates team member that there was a labeling error on the tasting notes insert that failed to name a tree nut allergen (walnuts). The Walnut Fudge bonbon, which contains walnuts, is incorrectly identified. The Walnut Fudge and Peach Cobbler bonbons are switched in the guide, which means a consumer relying on the printed materials could mistakenly consume a nut-containing piece.

If you bought this product and cannot consume walnuts, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.