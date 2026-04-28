Uncle Giuseppe’s Chocolate Bridge Mix Recalled For Allergens

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Uncle Giuseppe’s Chocolate Bridge Mix is being recalled because it may contain the allergens milk, soy, and cashews that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions hav been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is We R Nuts of Port Washington, New York.

There are 254 containers of this product included in this recall. The recalled product is Uncle Giuseppe’s Milk Chocolate Bridge Mix that is packaged in 11 ounce clear plastic tamper resistant clamshell containers. It was sold in New York and New Jersey through Uncle Giuseppes retail stores. The sell by dates, which are on the top left corner of the label, range from 9/4/2026 to 11/6/2026.

The recall was triggered when the company found that there was a discrepancy in the label’s ingredients list during and inspection of the facility’s products. The formal recall was then issued.

If you bought any of this Uncle Giuseppe’s Chocolate Bridge Mix and can’t consume milk, soy, or cashews, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.