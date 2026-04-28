Lil’ Buddies Pet Laser Toys Recalled For Battery Ingestion Hazard.

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Lil’ Buddies Pet Laser Toys are being recalled because they pose a battery ingestion hazard. They contain button cell batteries that are in a battery compartment that is not secure, so the batteries are easily accessible to children. And, the button batteries provided with the toy are not in child-resistant packaging. Finally, the packaging does not have the warnings about these batteries as required by Reese’s Law. When button cell or coin batteries are swallowed, the ingested batteries can cause serious injuries, internal chemical burns and death. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is the importer, Shims Bargain, Inc., doing business as JC Sales, of Los Angeles, California. The toy was manufactured in China.

This toy was sold at VR Wholesale in Arizona, at Viva Bargain in California, and in various discount stores nationwide. It was also sold online at jcsalesweb.com from February 2023 through November 2025. The toy costs about $1.00.

The recall is for Lil’ Buddies Pet Laser Toys with model number 24496. The product is white with small blue paw prints on the casing. The case contains three button cell batteries. The model number is printed above the UPC number on the back of the package. About 51,160 of these toys are included in this recall.

If you bought this product, stop using it immediately and take it away from children. Remove and dispose of the batteries according to your community’s hazardous waste procedures. Contact JC Sales for a full refund. You will be asked to email a photograph of the disposed items to the company.