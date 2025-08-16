Favorite Day Frosted Sugar Cookies Recalled For Wood Pieces

by

Favorite Day Frosted Sugar Cookies are being recalled because they may contain foreign material, more specifically pieces of wood. This poses a tooth injury hazard, choking hazard, and GI tract hazard. Because this recall was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these cookies. The recalling firm is Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation of Etobicoke, Canada.

The recalled product is Favorite Day Bakery Frosted Sugar Cookies that are packaged in a 13.5 ounce 10 count box. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 85239-41250 3. These cookies were distributed by Target Corporation of Minneapolis, Minnesota. The lot number for this item is 25195. The best by date can vary as it is applied by the retailers when the cookies are removed from the freezer. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought these cookies, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging them so others can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.