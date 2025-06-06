FDA Warns About Products From East Africa Boutique

by

The FDA is warning consumers, retailers, and distributors about products from Pan-African Food Distributors doing business as East Africa Boutique because they were held under insanitary conditions and could be contaminated with filth. These items include infant nutritional cereals, baking ingredients, and other food products. The products may or may not have a label with the firm name. The warning was updated on June 3, 2025 to include cosmetics.

Products that are held under insanitary conditions could pose a serious health risk and could lead to serious illness, including leptospirosis, hantavirus infection, salmonellosis, yersiniosis, E. coli infections, and rat-bite fever. You can see the long list of products, along with package sizes, lot codes, and expiration dates at the FDA web site.

Some of the warned products include Super Sembee Maize Flour, Cassava FuFu, Farina, Peanut Flour, Nootri Family, Nootri Baby, Red Sorghum Flour, Mixed Porridge Flour, Soybean Flour, Akanozo – Composite Flour, Akanozo – Roasted Wheat Flour, Huza – Millet Flour, Super Cereal Plus – Fortified Corn Soya Blend, Sujata – Multi Grains Flour, Pan African Foods Distribution Inc. – Beans, and Akanoze Fou Fou, among others.

A May 2025 FDA inspection at the firm’s distribution center in Louisville, Kentucky revealed the presence of an active rodent infestation and numerous rodent droppings on multiple product containers. The state of Kentucky has halted operations due to the absence of a required permit and implemented a blanket quarantine of product.

The FDA has recommended that the company recall all products of concern currently on the market, and the firm has agreed. Consumers should check their homes for the products and discard all of them. In addition, clean and sanitize containers and surfaces that could have come into contact with these products. Retailers and distributors should not sell these products and should also clean and sanitize surfaces or containers that came into contact with them. The FDA inspection is ongoing.