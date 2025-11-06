FDA Warns About Supplements That Contain Yellow Oleander

by

The FDA is warning consumers about dietary supplements that actually contain yellow oleander, a toxic plant. This plant can cause serious health problems and can be fatal when ingested. The supplements are labels as tejocote root or Brazil seed.

Yellow oleander is a poisonous plant that is native to Mexico and Central America. Yellow oleander can cause neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular adverse health effects that can be severe or fatal. Symptoms may include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, changes in heart rhythm, arrhythmia, and more.

You can see the long list of recalled supplements that contain yellow oleander at the FDA web site, along with where they were sold, if a recall was issued, and the firm that sold the products. Some of the recalled products include Primor Health Optimus Weight,Brazil Seed Semilla de Brazil, Green ELV Nutrition ELV Control Herbal Supplement, New Me, VidaSlim,EVA NUTRITION Mexican Tejocote Root, Brazil Seed Semilla de Brazil, and Niwali Raiz de Tejocote, among others. Some of the products were recalled, some were simply withdrawn from the market, and the FDA was unable to contact some of the firms.

Please look carefully at that list. If you did buy any of those supplements, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping them or double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

The FDA’s investigation is ongoing, and more products may be added to this advisory. Check back occasionally if you do buy this type of supplement.