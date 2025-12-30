Forward Farms Ground Beef Recalled For Possible E. coli O26

by

Forward Farms Ground Beef is being recalled for possible E. coli O26 contamination. About 2855 pounds of raw ground beef products are included in this recall. No confirmed reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Mountain West Food Group of Heyburn, Idaho.

The raw ground beef item was produced on December 26, 2025. It is 16 ounce (1 pound) vacuum-sealed packages containing Forward Farms Grass Fed Ground Beef. The label is orange and beige, with black printing. The use or freeze by date is 01/13/26. This date is printed on the side of the packaging.

This product has the establishment number EST 2083 that is also printed on the side of the package. It was shipped to distributors in the states of California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington for further distribution for retail sales.

The recall was triggered when sampling conducted during routine FSIS testing found the pathogen in the beef. E. coli 026 is a serovar of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli. People can get sick from eating food contaminated with STEC up to 10 days later.

FSIS is concerned that this beef may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Please check to see if you have this ground beef. If you do, do not eat it, even if you plan to cook it thoroughly, because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the ground beef away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.

If you ate this ground beef, especially if it was undercooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for 10 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.