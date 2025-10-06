Foster Farms Chicken Corn Dogs, Turkey on Stick Recalled

by

Foster Farms Chicken Corn Dogs and Ground Turkey on a Stick are being recalled because they have foreign material contamination in the form of wood pieces embedded in the batter. The company has received multiple consumer complaints about this problem, including five reports of injuries. The recalling firm is Foster Poultry Farms of Livingston, California.

About 3,843,040 pounds of these products are included in this recall. These items were produced between July 30, 2024 through August 4, 2025.

The recalled products are all Foster Farms brand. They include Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter, Gluten-Free Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter, Jumbo Corn Dogs Chicken Franks Dipped in Honey Batter, and Chicken Corn Dogs Honey Batter Dipped Chicken Frank on a Stick.

Also recalled is Chicken Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Chicken Frankfurters on a Stick, Whole Grain Maple Flavored Pancake Wraps Whole Grain Pancake Batter Around a Pre-Cooked Ground Turkey and Textured Vegetable Protein Link on a Stick, Whole Grain Chicken Corn Dog Whole Grain Batter Wrapped Chicken Franks on a Stick Lower Fat, and Jumbo Corn Dogs Honey Crunchy Flavored Batter.

You can find the identifying information about these recalled products, including the package size and type and use by dates at the USDA web site. You can also find more pictures of the recalled products there.

Thee items have the establishment number P-6137B stamped either inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the packaging. These items were shipped to retail and institutional locations nationwide, including USDA Commodity Foods donations and the Department of Defense. They were distributed to schools, but were not part of the National School Lunch Program.

Please check your freezer to see if you bought any of these products. If you did, do not eat them and do not serve them to others. You can throw these items away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.