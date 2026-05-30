De Dios’s Ice Pops Recalled For Milk, Pecans, Dyes, and Pistachio

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De Dios’s Ice Pops are being recalled because they may contain milk, pecans, yellow food dye #5 and red #40, and pistachios. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is De Dios’s Ice Pops of Paterson, New Jersey.

These popsicles were sold at the retail level in these states: New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut. You can see more pictures of the product labels at the FDA web site. The popsicles are all 3.7 ounce in size.

The recall is for all units of these flavors that were produced before the implementation of updated allergen-control procedures on 4/27/2026. The recalled flavors include COCO, FRESA CON LECHE, ARROZ CON LECHE, MAMEY, GUAYABA, VAINILLA, ROMPOPE, NUEZ, PISTACHIO, COOKIES AND CREAM, PINA COLADA, LIMON, GROCELLA, MANGO, TAMARINDO, and NANCHE. Products made after 4/27/2026 have been manufactured under new, FDA-verified safety procedures and are not subject to this recall.

If you purchased these popsicles before the new procedures were implemented, and you are allergic to those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.