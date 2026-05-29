Hicksville Villagers Twisted Apricot Recalled For Sulfites

by

Hicksville Villagers Twisted Apricots are being recalled for undeclared sulfites, according to the New York Department of Agriculture and Markets. Anyone who is allergic to or sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. The consumption of 10 milligrams of sulfites per serving has been reported to cause severe reactions in some asthmatics. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hicksville Villagers of Hicksville, New York.

The recalled product was sold in stores in the states of New York and New Jersey. The recalled item is Hicksville Villagers Twisted Apricot, packaged in a 400 gram clear plastic bag. The name on the bag is Villagers Farmers Market / 265 North Broadway, Hicksville. There is no UPC number or best by date for this product.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling that was conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets inspectors, and analysis by the Food Laboratory, found that the product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sulfites.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to sulfites, or if you have asthma, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the product so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.