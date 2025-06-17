Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds Recalled For Cashews

by

Frederik’s Dark Chocolate Almonds are being recalled because they may contain cashews that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to cashews could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Meijer.

The recalled product was sold at Meijer stores in the states of Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Kentucky, and Wisconsin. The product was sold in two sizes: one is black 12 ounce stand up pouches that have pink and white printing and a see through window. The sell by dates on the product are 05/07/2026 or 05/28/2026. The UPC number for this item is 7-08820-68730-1.

The product was also sold in 8 count, 1.5-ounce multipack boxes. The sell by date for this variation is 05/05/2026. And the UPC number stamped on the product is 7-19283-11923-0. You can see a photo of this product at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when Meijer was informed by a customer that there were dark chocolate covered-cashews in the package of dark chocolate-covered almonds.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to cashews, do not eat it. You can throw the almonds away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.