Fruit Cocktail and Pears Recalled For Possible Lead Contamination

Canned Fruit Cocktail and Canned Pears are being recalled for possible heavy metal contamination in the form of lead. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Pacific Coast Producers of Lodi, California.

These products were sold at the retail level in these states: Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Lousiana, Maine, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Additional symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. While lead can affect nearly every system in the body, its effects depend upon the amount and duration of lead exposure and the age and body weight of the person exposed. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time (weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur. This can cause learning disorders, developmental defects, lower IQ, and other long-term health problems. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.

The recalled products include Fruit Cocktail that contains Diced Peaches, Diced Pears, Grapes, Peach Pulp and Juice, Pineapple Sectors, Pear Juice Concentrate, and Halved Cherries. It is packaged in a 15 ounce cans. The lot number is 6FCB 02 C2206, the UPC number is 077890461525, and the best if used by date is September 1, 2027.

Also recalled is Halved Pears in Pear Juice, packaged in a 15 ounce cans. This product was distributed by Wegmans Food Markets. The lot number is 6PJ 09 C2295, the UPC number is 077890747490, and the best if used by date is September 1, 2027.

Pears Sliced in Organic Pear Juice is included in this recall. This item was also packaged in 15 ounce cans and distributed by Wegmans Markets. The lot number is 6OPSJ 04 C289, the UPC number is 077890365410, and the best if used by date is September 1, 2027.

Finally, Pear Halves in Pear Juice is recalled. It is packaged in 15 ounce cans and was distributed by Walmart stores. The lot number is 6PJ 09 C2425, the UPC number is 077890365410, and the best if used by date is September 1, 2027.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.