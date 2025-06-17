Fuentes Farms Cucumbers Recalled For Possible Salmonella

by

Fuentes Farms Cucumbers are being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fuentes Farms of McAllen, Texas.

There are 71 boxes of fresh cucumbers that are included in this recall. The cucumbers were distributed in the state of Texas by local vendors at the Flea Markets in the McAllen and Alamo areas.

The recalled product is Fuentes Farms cucumbers that has lot number 357 stamped on a sticker attached to the box. The boxes are 40 pound (1-1/9 bushel) boxes. The boxes are black with the word “Vegetables” on it in orange.

The recall was the result of a routine sampling program conducted by the company which found the pathogen in the cucumbers. The company has stopped production and distribution of the cucumbers as they and the FDA investigate the problem.

If you bought these cucumbers, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these cucumbers, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the nest seven days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.