Ghanaianway Salted Lamb is being recalled for lack of inspection, according to the USDA. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ghanaianway Restaurant and Grocery of Newark, New Jersey.

About 5,970 pounds of fresh salted lamb is included in this recall. The items were produced on dates ranging from March 11, 2025 to December 3, 2025. The recalled product is 15 pound plastic-lined boxes containing Ghanaianway African Foods Salted Lamb (Koobi).

This item does not have a USDA mark of inspection and there is no production or best by date. Some packages do not have a label at all. These products have a 1 year shelf life and were shipped to restaurant and retail locations in the states of Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered during routine FSIS surveillance activities. FSIS is concerned that some of this product may be in consumer and restaurant refrigerators and freezers.

If you bought this salted lamb, do not eat it and do not serve or serve lit to others. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the place of purchase or contact your distributor for a full refund.