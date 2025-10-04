Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad Recalled For Listeria

by

Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The product was made with Nate’s Fine Foods pasta that was recalled for Listeria. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Giant Eagle.

The salad was sold in the prepared foods department of Giant Eagle and Market District stores in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, and Indiana. You can see more pictures of the recalled salad at the FDA web site.

The recalled product is Giant Eagle Smoked Mozzarella Penne Salad sold in variable weight packages with UPC number 256616000000 and expiration dates from 9/30/25 through 10/7/25. Also recalled is the same product in small size, 4 pound 8 ounces, with UPC number 246511000000. The expiration dates for that product are 9/30/25 through 10/3/25. Finally, the large version of the same salad is recalled. It was sold in 9 pound packages. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 246512000000, and the expiration dates are 9/30/25 through 10/3/25.

If you bought this salad, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this salad, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.