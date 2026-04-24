Gino Bambino Gluten-Free Pizza Starter Kit Recalled For Mould

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Gino Bambino Gluten-Free Pizza Starter Kit is being recalled in Canada for the presence of mould, or mold. While mold may not make healthy people seriously ill, depending on the strain, there are some strains that can cause significant illness, and anyone who has a health condition such as immune deficiency can become quite sick. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Mollinaro’s Fine Italian Foods Ltd.

This product was sold nationally at the retail level. The recalled product is Gino Bambino Gluten-Free Pizza Starter Kit that is packaged in 700 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 0 59949 05230 4. And the best before dates for this item are Best Before 2026 AL 22 (April 22, 2026), and Best Before 2026 AL 28 (April 28, 2026). No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double wrapping the kit so other people can’t see it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.