Frederik’s by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix Recalled

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Frederik’s by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix is being recalled because it may contain the allergens wheat and soy. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Ferris Coffee & Nut Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

The recalled product was sold in Meijer retail stores in the states of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Kentucky. The recalled item is Frederik’s by Meijer Vanilla Bourbon Trail Mix that is packaged in black 9 ounce packages with orange and white lettering. The lot number that is printed on the back of the bag is 6069-1. And the expiration date, also stamped on the back of the bag, is 12/10/26.

The recall was triggered when the company found that the wheat and soy containing chocolate covered pretzel balls were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat or soy, instead of the listed bourbon-flavored caramels.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume wheat or soy for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging or wrapping the bag so other people can’t see it, or you can take its back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.