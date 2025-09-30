G&L Food Dried Bean Curd Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

G&L Food Dried Bean Curd is being recalled because it contains wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious problem if they eat this product. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Gansu Zhaofeng Agricultural Development Co., Ltd.in Hui County Industrial Concentration Zone, Longnan City, Gansu Province.

The recalled product was sold mostly to restaurants and retail stores in the Bay Area of Northern California. It is G&L Food Dried Bean Curd that is packaged in a 500 gram bag. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 6976325560236. And the expiration dates are 25/10/2025, 11/06/2026 and 20/06/2026. All coding is printed on the back of the bag.

The recall was triggered when feedback from an FDA inspector said that the label did not include wheat, which is a component of soy sauce.

If you bought this product and you cannot eat wheat for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the dried bean curd away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.