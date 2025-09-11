Good & Gather Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Recalled For Shrimp

by

Good & Gather Southwest Style Burrito Bowl is being recalled for shrimp (shellfish), one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to shrimp could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The brand name is Good & Gather, and the company is One Frozen, LLC.

This product was distributed through Target stores nationwide, in all 50 states. The distribution from One Frozen, LLC to Target began on 4/17/2025.

The recalled product is Good & Gather Southwest Style Burrito Bowl Blend, which is sold frozen in 12 ounce bags. The UPC number for this item is 085239931356, and the lot codes are L5055-1, L5055-2, L5055-3, L5055-4, L5055-5, and L5055-6. The lot codes can be found under the nutrition label on the back of the package. The best if used by date for the product is 08/24/2026.

The recall was triggered when three consumer complaints were received indicating the possible presence of shrimp in this product.

If you purchased this product and cannot consume shrimp, do not eat it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid after first wrapping or double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.