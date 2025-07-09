Great Plains Bentonite + Herbal Detox Capsules Recalled

by

Great Plains Bentonite + Herbal Detox Capsules are being recalled for possible contamination with Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This pathogen can cause a range of symptoms in the GI tract including bloating, gas, diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Yerba Prima Inc. of Ashland, Oregon.

This product was sold at the retail level in these states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, New Hampshire, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington. No picture of the product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Great Plains Bentonite + Herbal Detox Capsules that are packaged 60 capsules per container. The pills are packaged in a PETE amber bottle, with a white plastic cap and a tamper proof seal. The case GTIN number is 100 46352 00518 5, and the retail package UPC number is 0 46352 00518 8. The lot number for this product is 05051, and the expiration date is 02/2028.

If you bought this product, do not take it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.