Greenwise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food Recalled

Greenwise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach & Pea Baby Food is being recalled by Publix stores because the product may be contaminated with elevated lead levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Publix Super Markets of Lakeland, Florida.

There is no safe level of lead exposure. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. Increased blood lead levels may be the only sign of this exposure.

More symptoms of lead exposure are more likely with acute exposure to higher levels of this heavy metal. The effects depend upon the amount and duration of exposure and age and body weight of the patient. If a fetus or a child is exposed to enough lead for a long period of time, permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur, which can cause learning disorders, lowered IQ, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.

Publix operates 1,404 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky. The recalled product is produced by Bowman Andros LLC and distributed to Publix grocery stores.

The recalled product is GreenWise Pear, Kiwi, Spinach, & Pea Baby Food that is packaged in 4 ounce pouches. The GTIN number for this item is 41415-00901. And the best if used by date printed on the product label is 11/01/2025.

The recall was triggered by routine sampling. It is being made with the knowledge of the FDA. This product has been removed from store shelves.

If you purchased this product, do not feed it to your child. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.