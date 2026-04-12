Maitys Drinkware Charms Recalled For Magnet Ingestion Hazard

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Maitys Drinkware Charms are being recalled because they pose a magnet ingestion hazard. The product contains tiny magnets that violate the mandatory standard for magnets. When high powered magnets like these are ingested, they can attract each other, or other metal objects, and become lodged in the digestive system. This can result in perforations, twisting, and/or blockage of the intestines, blood poisoning, and death.

No incidents or injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Hefei Maitusilu Wangluokeji Youxiangongsi, doing business as Maitys, of China. The charms were manufactured in China.

The charms use a backing to hold onto the side of a wine or champagne glass. They were sold on Amazon from October 2022 through January 2026 for about $8.00. You can see more pictures of the recalled charms at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

The recalled item is Maitys Drinkware Charms. The charms were sold in sets of 400 multicolored charms with magnetic backings. “Maitys” is printed on the front of the box.

If you bought this product, stop using the charms and take them away from children. Contact Maitys for a full refund. You will be asked to dispose of the charms and send a photo of the disposed product to the company.