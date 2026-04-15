Soo Mala Spicy Beef and Pork Jerky Recalled in Canada For Mould

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Soo Mala Spicy Beef and Pork Jerky is being recalled in Canada for possible mould (mold) contamination. While mold may not make you seriously ill, some people, especially those with compromised immune systems, might become sick enough to require medical care. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses had been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Soo Jerky Ltd.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia. No pictures of these items were included in the recall notice.

The recalled items include Soo Mala Spicy Flavoured Beef Jerky packaged in 35 gram containers. The UPC number is 0 65717 66932 2 and the codes are 4298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 05099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; 6035; and 06035. Soo Mala Spicy Flavored Beef Jerky in 175 gram containers is also recalled. The UPC number for that product is 0 65717 06500 1 and the codes are 4298; 5007; 5023; 5098; 5099; 5164; 5219; 05219; 5289; 05289; and 6035.

Soo Mala Spicy Flavoured Pork Jerky in 35 gram containers is recalled, with UPC number 0 65717 66982 7 and codes 4298; 4332; 5015; 5093; 05094; 5119; and 05332. Finally, the same product in 175 gram packages is included in this recall. The UPC number for that product is 0 65717 06600 8, and the codes are 4298; 4332; 5015; 5093; and 5119.

If you purchased any of these Soo Mala Spicy Beef and Pork Jerky items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them or wrapping them so others can’t see them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.