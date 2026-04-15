Alert For Quality Meat Sky Ranch Beef and Pork Items For Sesame

by

A public health alert has been issued by the USDA for Quality Meat Sky Ranch beef and pork items because they may contain sesame, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to sesame could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Sky Ranch Meat of Jessup, Maryland.

A recall was not requested because these products are no longer available for purchase. The raw beef and pork items were produced from December 1, 2025 through April 6, 2026. These items include:

1.5 pound clear plastic containers with safety lids containing “QUALITY MEAT SKY RANCH PREMIUM PROVISIONS MARINATED BEEF RIBEYE ROLL /BULGOGI” with “SELL BY” dates of “DEC.11.25” through “APR.16.26”.

1.5 pound clear plastic containers with safety lids containing “QUALITY MEAT SKY RANCH PREMIUM PROVISIONS MARINATED PORK TENDERIZED CT BUTT” with “SELL BY” dates of “DEC.11.25” through “APR.16.26”.

1.5 pound clear plastic containers with safety lids containing “QUALITY MEAT SKY RANCH PREMIUM PROVISIONS MARINATED BEEF SLICED SHORT RIBS /LA STYLE” with “SELL BY” dates of “DEC.11.25” through “APR.16.26”.

1.5 pound clear plastic containers with safety lids containing “QUALITY MEAT SKY RANCH PREMIUM PROVISIONS MRN PORK SINGLE BELLY CHOP / JUMULLEOK” with “SELL BY” dates of “DEC.11.25” through “APR.16.26”.

The products have the establishment number “EST. 1377” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. These items were shipped to Lotte Plaza Market retail locations in the states of Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia.

These products are probably still in consumers’ refrigerators and freezers. If you bought any of these items and can’t consume sesame, don’t eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.