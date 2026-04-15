7-Eleven Sandwiches Recalled in Canada For Possible Listeria

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7-Eleven Sandwiches, Subs, and Wraps are being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is 7-Eleven Canada Inc.

These items were sold at the retail level in 7-Eleven stores in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the Canadian Food Inspection Agency web site.

The recalled products include Turkey, Ham & Swiss Sub packaged in 240 gram containers. The UPC number is 021401 000468, and the best before dates are 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Also recalled is Chicken Caesar Wrap in 205 gram containers, with UPC number 621401 010612 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. The Chicken Caesar Wrap in 205 gram containers with UPC number 621401 025395 is also recalled, with best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15.

7-Eleven Egg, Bacon & Cheddar on English Muffin is included in the recall. It is in a 141 gram container, with UPC number 621401 001535 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, 2026 AL 15. Egg, Sausage & Cheddar on English Muffin in 170 gram containers is also recalled, with UPC number 621401 008978 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, 2026 AL 15. Pizza Sub is also recalled, packaged in 255 gram containers with UPC number 021401 000505 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15.

7-Eleven Hungryman Sub is recalled. It is packaged in 297 gram containers, with UPC number 621401 014504 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Roast Beef Wedge is included in the recall, with UPC number 471101 735380 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Tuna Salad Wedge, in 143 gram containers with UPC number 621401 002136 is also recalled, with best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, 2026 AL 15.

Tuna Salad Wedge in 143 gram containers with UPC number 621401 025364 is included in the recall, with best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap in 256 gram containers, with UPC number 421401 018126, is recalled. The best before dates for that product are 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap in 256 gram containers with UPC number 421401 026114 is included. Its best before dates are 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, 2026 AL 15. Rotisserie Chicken Chipotle Wrap in 244 gram containers, with UPC number 471101 783473 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15 is also recalled.

7-Eleven Hoagie Sub in 241 gram containers is recalled. It has the UPC number 021401 000604 and best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Japanese Style Egg Salad Sandwich in 133 gram containers with UPC number 052548 544454 is included in the recall, with best before dates 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15. Finally, Veggie Wrap in 237 gram containers is recalled. The UPC number is 052548 544447, and the bests before dates are 2026 AL 12, 2026 AL 13, 2026 AL 14, and 2026 AL 15.

Even though some of the best before dates are in the past, since listeriosis can take up to 70 days to manifest, it’s important that consumers know about this recall. If you bought any of the products listed, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate any of these 7-Eleven sandwiches, subs, or wraps, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.