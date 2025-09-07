H & N Group Frozen Shrimp Recalled For Radioactivity

by

H & N Group Frozen Shrimp is being recalled for possible radioactivity because it may be contaminated with Cesium-137. This is the fourth recall of shrimp being recalled for this problem.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is H & N Group of Vernon, California.

The shrimp was sold to various retail grocery stores primarily on the East Coast of the United States. These stores were not named in the recall notice. And no picture of the recalled shrimp was provided.

The recalled product is H & N Group frozen shrimp that is packed in bulk packaging. There are 10 two pound blocks in each package. The shrimp was also packaged in 20 pound blocks and 9 pound cases. The UPC numbers for these products are SH0176; SH0430; SH0320; SH0369; and SH0370.

The line entries for these items are: Line Entries 594-0398297-4; 594-0398336-0; 594-0398335-2; 594-0398337-8 E14 25106 HN521 139; E14 25107 HN521 139; E14 25108 HN522 080; E14 25109 HN522 080; E14 25118 HN523 139; E14 25119 HN523 139; E14 25120 HN524 080; E14 25122 HN524 080; Line Entries 594-0398298-2; 594-0397189-4; E14 25103 HN520 080; E14 25105 HN520 080; E14 25125 HN526 080; E14 25126 HN526 080; Line Entries 594-0398543-1 13825 V20761 0064267 HN505 139; 13925 V20761 0064267 HN505 080 Line Entries 594-0397186-0 E14 25112 HN514 139; E14 25113 HN514 139 Line Entries 594-0397230-6-10002/1 HN50313925132. There are 17,214 cases across all brands.

If you purchased this frozen shrimp, do not eat it and do not sell or serve it to others. You can contact your distributor to return the shrimp for a full refund.