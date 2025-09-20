Habibi Dubat Chocolat Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate Recalled

by

Habibi Dubat Chocolat Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate is being recalled in Canada because it may contain soy and wheat, two of the major food allergens, that are not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Bonbons JJ Candy.

The recalled product was sold online, and was also sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia, New Brunswick, Ontario, and Quebec. The recalled item was available for purchase in two sizes.

The first size is 200 gram bars of Habibi Dubai Chocolate Kunafa Pistachio Milk Chocolate. The UPC numbers that are stamped on the label are 6 28774 43638 4 and 721749620952. All codes where wheat and soy are not declared on the label are included in the recall.

The second size is the same product in 80 gram bars. The UPC number for this item is 6 28774 43634 6, and again, all codes where wheat and soy are not declared on the label are recalled. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you bought these products and you cannot consume wheat or soy, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.