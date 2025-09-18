Haifa Smoked Fish Salmon and Seabass Recalled For Listeria

by

Haifa Smoked Fish Salmon and Seabass are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Haifa Smoked Fish of Jamaica, New York.

These products were distributed nationwide through direct delivery to retail stores. The recalled products include Haifa Cold Smoked Salmon that is packaged in 8 ounce containers. The lot number for this item is 219. Also recalled is Cold Smoked Seabass that is also packaged in 8 ounce containers. The lot number for this product is 212. Both items are vacuum packed on a paper board with flexible plastic.

The contamination was discovered and the recall was triggered after sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Food Inspectors and analysis of Food Laboratory personnel revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

If you purchased either of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping or double bagging them so other people can’t get to them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate either of these Haifa Smoked Fish Salmon or Seabass products, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.