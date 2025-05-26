Harris Teeter Recalls Isabelle’s Kitchen Salad Bar Items

by

Harris Teeter is recalling Isabelle’s Kitchen Salad Bar items for possible Salmonella contamination. There is an ongoing Salmonella outbreak that is linked to Bedner cucumbers but no illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these specific products. The recalling firm is Isabelle’s Kitchen Inc.

The recall date for this item is May 21, 2025. Harris Teeter has removed these items from its store shelves, but consumers may still have some in their home refrigerators. The recalled items are Mediterranean Pasta Salad, Crunchy Wheatberry Salad, and Quinoa Tabbouli Salad. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice. And the notice did not state whether or not these salads were sold at all Harris Teeter stores.

Please check your refrigerator to see if you bought any of these Isabelle’s Kitchen Salad Bar items. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can after first bagging or wrapping them, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these salads, monitor your health for the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning for the next week. Most people get sick within six to 72 hours, but sometimes symptoms are delayed. If you do get sick, see your doctor.