A new Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak has sickened at least 26 people in 15 states. Last year the number one outbreak was a Salmonella outbreak linked to that brand of cucumbers, sickening at least 551 people and hospitalizing 155.

The case count by state is: Alabama (1), California (1), Colorado (1), Florida (3), Illinois (4), Kansas (1), Kentucky (1), Michigan (1), North Carolina (3), New York (1), Ohio (4), Pennsylvania (2), South Carolina (1), Tennessee (1), and Virginia (1). The patient age range is from 2 to 69 years, and illness onset dates range from April 2, 2025 to April 28, 2025.

Seven of the patients reported taking a cruise before they got sick. All of the cruises departed from Florida. Those patients were on cruise ships that left the U.S. between March 30 and April 12, 2025.

In interviews about what they ate before they got sick, 13 people talked to public health officials. Eleven of them said they ate cucumbers. Sick people who were on cruise ships said they ate cucumbers while on board.

Noted food safety lawyer Eric Hageman, who has successfully represented many clients in Salmonella lawsuits, said, “It is difficult to believe that one company would produce a food that caused this many illnesses several years in a row. We hope that now that this outbreak has been publicized no one else will get sick.”

The PulseNet system was used to test patient isolates by using DNA fingerprinting called whole genome sequencing. WGS showed that bacteria from patients’ samples showed that they are closely related. That means these people likely got sick from eating the same food.

Patients also said that they bought and ate cucumbers from many different locations, including restaurants, hospitals, and grocery stores, as well as cruise ships. FDA’s traceback investigation identified Bedner Growers as the common grower of cucumbers isn this outbreak.

The FDA conducted an inspection at Bedner Farms in April 2025 in a follow up to the earlier outbreak. Environmental samples were collected. One of the samples was identified as the outbreak strain in this new outbreak.

The CDC and FDA are concerned that the contaminated cucumbers may still be available for sale and in consumers’ refrigerators based on the timing of these illnesses. Bedner has recalled cucumbers sold at Bedner Farm Fresh Market between April 29 and May 14, 2025. In addition, Fresh Start Produce has distributed the cucumbers. The states where the cucumbers were sold have not been named yet.

If you bought cucumbers during that time frame, and know they came from Bedner Farms, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase. If you have whole cucumbers in your home and aren’t sure where they came from, discard them.

If you ate those cucumbers, or any cucumbers in the last week, and have been ill with the symptoms of Salmonella food poisoning, see your doctor. You may be part of this new Bedner cucumber Salmonella outbreak.