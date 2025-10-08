Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals With Spinach Recalled For Listeria

by

Hello Fresh Ready Made Meals with spinach are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The problem is the spinach used in these products tested positive for the pathogen. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products.

The recalling firm is FreshRealm of Indianapolis, Indiana. These items are not related to the deadly FreshRealm Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to products allegedly made with Nate’s Fresh Foods pasta, or any other outbreak. The spinach was recalled by Sno Pac Foods.

More products will probably be identified as the investigation continues. The public will be informed as more information becomes available.

The recalled products are:

10.1 ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS CHEESY PULLED PORK PEPPER PASTA” with establishment number “Est. 47718” and lot code 49107 or establishment number “Est. 2937” and lot code 48840. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

10 ounce containers of “HELLO FRESH READY MADE MEALS UNSTUFFED PEPPERS WITH GROUND TURKEY” with establishment number “P-47718” and lot codes 50069, 50073, or 50698. This item was shipped directly to consumers by HelloFresh.

You can see more pictures of the recalled product labels at the USDA web site. Please check your freezer to see if you have these products. If you do, do not eat them, even if you are being to reheat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact Hello Fresh for information about a refund.

If you ate these products, especially if they were reheated in a microwave oven because of the possibility of cold spots, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.