Deadly FreshRealm Chicken Fettuccine Listeria Outbreak Grows

The deadly FreshRealm chicken fettuccine Alfredo outbreak has grown to include three new illnesses, three new hospitalizations, and one more death, according to the CDC. In addition, there are two new states involved in the outbreak: California and Utah. And two recalls have been issued in relation to this outbreak.

The case count by state is: California (2), Florida (1), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Louisiana (2), Michigan (2), Minnesota (1), Missouri (1), Nevada (1), North Carolina (1), Ohio (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (3), and Utah (1). Illness onset dates range from August 1, 2024 to September 11, 2025. The patient age range is from 4 to 92 years. Nineteen patients have been hospitalized.

In the last update, which was issued on June 18, 2025, one person in Virginia was said to be sick, but that illness was taken off the data table. And one person in Utah was added. Another data point is wrong: the data table adds up to 19 patients, not 20 as the CDC claims on the update page.

The people who died lived in Illinois, Michigan, Texas, and Utah. And one pregnancy-associated illness resulted in a fetal loss.

Epidemiological, laboratory, and traceback data show that some meals produced by FreshRealm are contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria and are making people sick. Pasta from Nate’s Fine Foods was an ingredient in FreshRealm beef meatball marinara linguine, which was recalled today. The pasta has tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes and whole genome sequencing testing is being conducted to see if it’s the same strain in this outbreak. Apparently this meal was not distributed.

Of 13 people who have been interviewed in this outbreak, seven, or 54% reported eating precooked meals, and four, or 57% of that group reported eating chicken fettuccine Alfredo. Patients purchased the meals from the refrigerated section of Walmart and Kroger supermarkets. No people interviewed reported eating the meatball linguine.

DNA fingerprinting performed on patient isolates found that bacteria from sick people’s samples are closely related genetically. That means that people in this outbreak got sick from the same food. FSIS found the outbreak strain in a routine sample of FreshRealm chicken fettuccine Alfredo.

If you purchased any of the recalled products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these meals recently, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.