Hershey’s Green Mint Chip Ice Cream Recalled For Coliform

Hershey’s Green Mint Chip Ice Cream is being recalled for elevated coliform counts that were discovered during the company’s routine testing. Coliform bacteria may not make you seriously sick, but it is an indicator of fecal contamination. Because this notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hershey Creamery Co. of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

The ice cream was sold at the retail level in these states: Delaware, New York, Florida, Maryland, Indiana, North Carolina, and Ohio. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the FDA’s notice.

The recalled item is Hershey’s Green Mint Chip Ice Cream that is packaged in 3 gallon containers. The bulk can is a cardboard tub with metal rings and a cardboard lid. The lot number for the item is 25223M, the SKU number is 24682-05020, and the Consecutive Count is 499-6100. About 81 cans of this ice cream are included in the recall.

If you purchased this ice cream, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.