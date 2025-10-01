Hillshire Farms Corn Dogs and Sausage on a Stick Recalled

by

Hillshire Farms Corn Dogs and Sausage on a Stick products are being recalled because they may be contaminated with foreign material in the form of wood pieces embedded in the batter. About 58,000,000 pounds of these products are included in the recall. There have been five injures reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is Hillshire Brands Company of Haltom City, Texas.

You can see the long list of recalled products at the USDA web site along with the brand name, product name, package size and type, and use by/sell by dates. The brands of the recalled products include Jimmy Dean and State Fair. Some of the recalled items include Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick, State Fair Corn Dogs (Beef Hot Dogs Wrapped in a Honey Sweetened Batter), State Fair Turkey Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Turkey Franks on a Stick, Jimmy Dean Cinnamon French Toast Sausage on a Stick, and State Fair Corn Dogs Batter Wrapped Franks on a Stick.

These items were packaged between March 17, 2025 and September 26, 2025. The products have the establishment number EST-582 or P-894 printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were sold online and shipped to retail and food service locations nationwide.

These products were also sold to school districts and Department of Defense facilities nationwide. They were not part of the National School Lunch Program.

After the injury complaints were received, the company conducted an investigation. They found that the wooden sticks entered the production process before the products were battered.

If you purchased any of these items, do not eat them. Schools and institutions who have these items are urged not to serve them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.