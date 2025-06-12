Hofood99 Enoki Mushrooms Recalled For Listeria Monocytogenes

by

Hofood99 Enoki Mushrooms are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these mushrooms. The recalling firm is Hofood99 of Brooklyn, New York.

The recalled mushroom were distributed nationwide at the retail level. The recalled product is Hofood99 Enoki Mushrooms that are packaged in a 200 gram clear plastic package with a green banner at the bottom. The UPC number that is stamped don the back label is 6 976532 310051. No use by date was given in the recall notice.

The recall was triggered when samples were collected from a store in Michigan. The Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development (MDARD) Laboratory Division tested the mushrooms and found the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the product.

If you purchased these mushrooms, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them first because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping them or double bagging them so other people can’t access them, or you can take the mushrooms back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.

If you ate these mushrooms, especially if they were eaten uncooked, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.