Loard’s Ice Cream and Sherbet Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

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Loard’s Ice Cream is being recalled because it was distributed without ingredient labeling and has the undeclared allergens milk, eggs, tree nuts, peanuts, soy, wheat, sulfites, and colors. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients, as well as anyone who has asthma, is lactose intolerant, or who has celiac disease, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Silver Moon LP doing business as Loard’s Ice Cream of San Leandro, California.

All products sold in retail-size packaging is being recalled. The recalled ice cream and sherbet was sold in Loard’s Ice Cream Parlors in northern California. The product was sold in retail size containers. They are a 32 ounce blue paper cup and a 56 ounce plastic cup. They were available for purchase from the store-front freezers.

You can see the long list of recalled ice cream and sherbet flavors at the FDA web site, along with the package sizes, undeclared allergens, undeclared food colorings, undeclared sulfites, and bar code. They are all Loard’s brand, and include Almond Joy, Banana, Peanut Butter Fudge, Pecan Praline, Raspberry Sorbet, Ube Ice Cream, Mocha Chip Ice Cream, and Orange Sherbet, among others. You can also see product photos there.

If you bought any of these products and cannot consume the allergens, colors, or sulfites listed, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.