Riverence Smoked Trout Dip Recalled For Undeclared Milk

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Riverence Smoked Trout Dip is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product.

Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Riverence Provisions of Buhl, Idaho.

While the label lists cream cheese, milk is not declared. The recalled product was sold at the retail level in the states of California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Vermont. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Riverence Smoked Trout Dip that is packaged in a 7 ounce plastic tub. The product is perishable and is sold from refrigerated units. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 7 07651 30561 3. The lot number and best by dates are Lot number 25339, 26037, and 26057, and Best By Dates 12/5/2026, 8/6/2027, and 8/27/2027.

However, these best before dates are for the cases while the product is frozen. Once an individual unit is moved out of the case and into refrigeration the shelf life is 45-days. Therefore, the consumer of an individual unit will not see the best before dates associated with a case of frozen product. Direct consignees were instructed to add a best before date to an individual unit based on the date moved from a freezer to a refrigerator.

If you bought this product and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.