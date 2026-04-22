Connecticut Crab Company Crab Cakes Recalled For Botulism

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Connecticut Crab Company Crab Cakes are being recalled for botulism risk. The product may be temperature abused, which can result in the growth of Clostridium botulinum. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Connecticut Crab Company of Fairfield, Connecticut.

The recalled product was sold to food service firms in the states of New York and New Jersey. No pictures of the recalled product were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled product is Connecticut Crab Company Crab Cakes. The cakes were produced on March 9, 11, 13, 16, and 18, 2026. The crab cakes are custom made and range from 0.5 ounce up to 5 ounces per cake. They are shipped in shrimp boxes that weigh between 4 and 5 pounds. And the boxes contain 20 up to 135 crab cakes depending not he size. About 175 pounds of crab cakes are included in this recall.

If you purchased these crab cakes, do not eat them and do not sell or serve them to others. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can contact your distributor to arrange for a return and refund.

If you ate these crab cakes, monitor your health for the symptoms of botulism poisoning for the next 18 to 36 hours, although some cases have taken as long as 10 days to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.