Jean Perrin Morbier de Scey Cheese Recalled For E. coli

Jean Perrin Morbier de Scey cheese and Raclette de Scey cheese are being recalled in Canada for possible E. coli contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is D. Tyers Foods International Inc.

This recall was triggered to a recall in another country. These cheeses were sold at the retail level in these provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Two of the recalled products are Jean Perrin brand. They include Morbier de Scey sold in variable size packages, less than 7 kilograms. The UPC number for this product is 3324440317786. The codes on the product are lot number 35112 and expiration date 06/03/2025. Also recalled is Raclette de Scey, also sold in variable packages, less than 7 kilograms. The UPC number is 3324440418896 and the codes are lot number 35511 and expiration date 10/03/2025.

The other two recalled cheeses do not have a brand name. They include Morbier de Scey cheese and Raclette de Scey cheese sold in variable packages, with variable UPC numbers. This item may have been sold by other retailers, either clerk served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may have the same brand, product name, or best before date.

If you purchased these Jean Perrin Morbier de Scey and Raclette de Scey cheeses, branded or unbranded, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.