Chicken Caesar Wraps Recalled For Undeclared Fish

Chicken Caesar Wraps are being recalled because they contain a dressing packet that contains anchovies that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to anchovies, or fin fish, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is LPK1 of Renton, Washington.

About 303 pounds of this ready to eat wrap are included in this recall. The dressing is individually wrapped. The item was produced on February 15, February 17, and February 19, 2025. The recalled item is a 10 ounce clear clamshell container containing “thoughtfully handmade just for you Chicken Caesar Wrap with parmesan cheese, lettuce, Caesar dressing.” The best by dates stamped on the label are 21 FEB, 23 FEB, and 25 FEB, along with the lot codes LPK1WA046, LPK1WA048, and LPK1WA050.

This item has the establishment number P2276 that is stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. The wraps were distributed to vending machines in office buildings in the state of Washington.

The recall was triggered when the company was conducting a routine quality assurance check of ingredient labels. The company notified FSIS and the recall was issued.

If you bought this product and are allergic to anchovies, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the vending machine owners for a full refund.