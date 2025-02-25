FDA Updates CORE Table with New Salmonella Outbreak

by

The FDA updates CORE Table with a new Salmonella outbreak. There are four outbreaks on the Table that are being actively investigated. Two of them have not been solved.

The first outbreak is a Salmonella Newport outbreak that has sickened at least 27 people. The food linked to this outbreak has not been identified. The FDA has initiated traceback but has not initiated an inspection and not collected any items for sampling. .

The second outbreak is the Salmonella Enteritidis outbreak that is linked to recalled Sweet Cream mini pastries. That outbreak has sickened at least 18 people in seven states. There is a similar outbreak in Canada, where at least 69 illnesses have been reported. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have not yet reported on this outbreak, so we do not know how many people are sick in each state, or if anyone has been hospitalized. This outbreak was last updated on February 6, 2025.

The third outbreak is a Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified product that has sickened at least 36 people. The FDA has conducted traceback, has initiated an inspection, and has sampled products.

And finally, the fourth outbreak is the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Sysco Imperial and Lyons ReadyCare frozen nutritional shakes. At least 38 people are sick, and 12 people have died. The people who died lived in these states: Minnesota, California, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.