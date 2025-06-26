Kilwins Mocha Truffles Recalled For Undeclared Pecans

by

Kilwins Mocha Truffles are being recalled because they may contain pecans, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to pecans could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Kilwins Quality Confections of Petoskey, Michigan.

These truffles may have been sold at the nine Kilwins stores in these cities: Orange Beach, Alabama, located at 4751 Main Street, Unit F113; Coral Springs, Florida; Vero Beach, Florida; Winter Park, Florida; Thomasville, Georgia; Annapolis, Maryland; Portsmouth, New Hampshire; Wilmington, North Carolina, located at 16 Market Street; and Alexandria, Virginia. The truffles were available from April 28, 2025 to May 30, 2025.

The truffles are usually sold out of chocolate display cases. the truffles may also have been packaged into:

4564 Family Assortment 9 ounce

4565 Family Assortment 14 ounce

4566 Family Assortment 28 ounce

4567 Family Assortment 42 ounce

4574 Truffle Assortment 5 ounce

43109 Truffle Assortment 8 ounce

43110 Mocha Truffles 75 ounce

44121 Truffle Assortment 75 ounce

The numbers before the product names are printed below the barcode on the back of the package. The recall was triggered when the firm found that the truffles with pecans were distributed in packaging that did not list that allergen on the label.

If you bought these Kilwins Mocha Truffles and cannot eat pecans, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a fall refund.