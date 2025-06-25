Chaeban Mediterani Fresh Mascarpone Cheese Recalled

by

Chaeban Mediterani Fresh Mascarpone Cheese is being recalled in Canada for possible generic E. coli contamination. This means that the product may have been exposed to fecal contamination but may not make you sick. The recall notice didn’t state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this cheese. The recalling firm is Chaeban Ice Cream.

This product was sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and Manitoba. The recalled product is Chaeban Mediterani Mascarpone Fresh Soft Cheese that is packaged in 250 gram containers. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 6 28011 03061 0. The lot number that is printed on the label is 2025050201. And the best before date for this product is 25 AU 01 (August 1, 2025).

Please check your refrigerator to see if you bought this product. If you did, do not eat it. You can throw the cheese away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after handling this cheese.