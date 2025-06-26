Recall of Starway Fish Balls Expanded With More Products

by

The recall of Starway Fish Balls (Cá Viên Trắng WHITE FISH BALLS) is being expanded to include two more products. These items were made by an establishment in Vietnam that is not eligible to export Siluriformes to the United States. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Starway International Group of Maspeth, New York.

About 15,980 pounds of additional product has been added to this recall. The recalled items, regardless of expiration date, include:

500 gram plastic bag packages containing “Xúc Xích Cá Fish Sausage” with item number “81142104” printed on the label.

500 gram plastic bag packaged containing “Xúc Xích Cá Xong Khoi Smoked Fish Sausage” with Item number “81142106” printed on the label.

The original products recalled are still recalled:

16 ounce plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Trắng WHITE FISH BALLS” with item number “81142103” printed on the label.

2 kilogram plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Trắng WHITE FISH BALLS” with item number “81142102” stamped on the label.

16 ounce plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Chiên FRIED FISH BALLS” with item number “81142101” printed on the label.

2 kilogram plastic bag packages containing “Cá Viên Chiên FRIED FISH BALLS” with item number “81142100” on the label.

These items do not have an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide. The problem was discovered during FSIS effectiveness checks for the previous recall.

If you purchased these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.