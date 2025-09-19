Kroger Mercado and Aquastar Shrimp Recalled For Cesium-137

by

Kroger Mercado Shrimp and Aquastar Shrimp are being recalled for possible contamination with Cesium-137, which can make the shrimp radioactive. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Admiralty Island Fisheries Inc. doing business as AquaStar (USA) Corp. of Seattle, Washington.

The AquaStar brand Cocktail Shrimp, 4oz. shrimp/2oz. cocktail sauce (net wt. 6oz), was sold at WALMART stores in AK, AL, AR, CO, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, MO, MS, MT, ND, NE, OH, OK, OR, SD, TN, TX, WA, and WI between 7/31/25 and 8/16/25. The affected KROGER Mercado brand shrimp 2 lb. was sold at Baker’s, Gerbes, Jay C, Kroger, Marianos, Metro Market, Pay Less Supermarkets, and Pick n Save in AL, AR, GA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MO, MS, NE, OH, SC, TN, VA, WI, WV between 7/24/25 and 8/11/25. The shrimp are imported from Indonesia.

The recalled products include AquaStar Cocktail Shrimp, which includes 4 ounces of shrimp and 2 ounces of cocktail sauce. Each case consists of 6×6 ounce packages. The UPC number is 19434612191. Also recalled is the same product that was sold at Walmart stores as a refrigerated product. The lot codes for the Walmart product are Lot Code 10662 5106, Lot Code: 10662 5107, Lot Code: 10662 5124, and Lot Code: 10662 5125. The Use By Dates range from 8/9/25 to 8/26/25.

Frozen Mercado Kroger Cooked Shrimp – Medium – Peeled – Tail-Off – Shrimp Pieces in 2 pound packages is also recalled. The UPC number for this item is 011110626196, and the lot code/best before date pairs are Lot Code: 10662 5139 with Best Before 11/19/2027 and Lot Code: 10662 5140 with Best Before 11/20/2027.

Finally, Frozen AquaStar Breaded Shrimp, Butterfly, Clean-Tail, 16/20 count/pound in 3 pound packages is recalled. The UPC number is 731149601192 and the lot codes are 10662 5142, 10662 5143, and 10662 5144.

Check to see if you purchased these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.