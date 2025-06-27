Lancaster Authentic Greek Salad Kit Recalled For Salmonella

by

Lancaster Authentic Greek Salad Kit is being recalled for possible Salmonella contamination. Because this notice was not posted on the FDA’s regular recall page, but instead on the Enforcement Reports page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods, doing business as Fresh Creative Foods, of Vista, California.

This salad was sold at the retail level in these states: Massachusetts and Pennsylvania. No picture of the recalled salad was provided in the recall notice. The classification date for this recall was 6/16/2025.

The recalled product is Lancaster Authentic Greek Salad Kit, It is sold in two 7.125 pound. packages, with a net weight of 14.25 pounds. The Item Code for this product is 407079 and the UPC number is 13454.38482. This is wholesale kit consisting of pre-packaged components in a corrugated box that are assembled by in-store retail delis. The use by dates for this product are 05/30/25, 05/31/25, 06/02/25, and 06/03/25.

If you bought this Lancaster Authentic Greek Salad Kit, do not eat it, serve it to others, or sell it. You can throw it away in a s secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.