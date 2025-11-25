Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk in two flavors is being recalled because it contains milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Prime Food Processing of Brooklyn, New York.

These recalled items were sold in Asian grocery stores between April 2, 2025 and November 14, 2025 in these states: Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin. You can see more pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled products include Lava Bun with Salted Egg Yolk that is packaged in a 24 ounce container. The UPC number is 97903705873 and the item number is PD4188. The product is in an orange pouch that is about 10.25 inches wide by 11.25 inches high. The lot code range is 25092 – 25318. And the expiration date range is from 07/26 – 03/27.

Also recalled is Lava Bun with Green Tea packaged in a 24 ounce container. The UPC number is 97903705873 and the item number is PD4198. The product is packaged in a bright lime green pouch that is about 10.25 inches wide by 11.25 inches high. The lot code range is 25092 – 25318. The expiration date range is from 07/26 – 03/27.

If you bought these products and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can after first double bagging them or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.